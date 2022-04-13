By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Longtime rivals Pitt and West Virginia will go head-to-head in eight of the next 11 college football seasons.

The Backyard Brawl series will see the two schools play four consecutive seasons beginning Sept. 1. Now they’ll face off four more times beginning in 2029, Pitt athletics announced Wednesday.

The current home-and-home agreement lasts until 2025. After a three-year break, Pitt and West Virginia will meet each season from 2029-32, with Pitt hosting the first game and again in 2031.

“Passionate rivalry games like the Backyard Brawl make college football special,” said Pitt athletics director Heather Lyke. “The extension of this series is exciting to announce given our programs’ shared history and geography. It’s a rivalry that resonates throughout the region and across the country. That will certainly be on display when we renew ties this September at Heinz Field in front of a national television audience.”

Pitt said the Backyard Brawl is one of college football’s oldest rivalries, with the first game played in 1895. Overall, the Panthers and Mountaineers have met 104 times — the most for either school against an opponent.

For a schedule of the games, see below: