By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – After at least 200 people reported getting sick from large events at the Pittsburgh Airport Marriott, an inspection found two violations before the hotel passed a reinspection a couple of days later.

According to an Allegheny County Health Department report from April 5, an inspector found cleaning and sanitization violations like dirty silverware and mold on speed racks in the vegetable walk-in cooler. The soap dispenser at the dish machine was also out of batteries, the report said.

Two days later, a reinspection report gave satisfactory marks for cleaning and sanitization.

The health department launched an investigation after reports of gastrointestinal illnesses following three large events held at the hotel in Coraopolis on April 2 and April 3.

The first event affected was a bridal shower that was held at the hotel. The family told KDKA 70 people were sickened about 36 hours after. Later that night, a wedding was held there. The couple said of the 155 people in attendance, 80 have reported an illness so far. People who attended a football banquet the next day had the same experience.

The Marriott told KDKA last week it did a deep cleaning to cover both the norovirus and coronavirus, in addition to notifying the health department.