By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man and a woman were carjacked in the Hill District early on Wednesday morning.

According to a release by Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 1 a.m., police were alerted to a carjacking that took place in the 2900 block of Bedford Avenue.

A woman called the police to report that three men stole the car she was in. While she was able to escape the vehicle, the man with her was not.

Police from there were able to track the man via his cell phone, which pinged in the Penn Hills area.

When the carjackers drove past a Penn Hills Police officer, they bailed out of the car, leaving the victim inside.

He was not hurt and then contacted Penn Hills Police.

The suspects have not been identified or arrested.

