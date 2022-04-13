PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three people were taken to the hospital after bullets went flying in broad daylight in Pittsburgh’s Hill District neighborhood.

One person was left in critical condition and two others were taken to the hospital in stable condition following the shooting on Tuesday afternoon.

Some cars and guns were also hit with gunfire, but nobody else was injured.

Police described the shooting as a ‘running gun battle.’

Multiple guns were found near the scene, with more than 20 shots fired between all of them.

A witness tells KDKA she saw 4 men walking in a grassy area before the bullets went flying.

Meanwhile, police say they’re trying to figure out what started all of this.

“We found three, possibly four firearms on scene with three subjects struck,” Commander John Fisher said.

“We don’t know at this point what precipitated this. We don’t know the identities of any of these people or if this is some sort of a turf feud,” Commander Fisher added.

Police say their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

