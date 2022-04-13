By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Overnight, crews were battling flames in Ross Township.
According to the crews on the scene, no one was home when flames broke out at the home on Bascom Avenue.
They added that it appeared the home was under renovation.
Now, both the Allegheny County and Ross Township fire marshals are working to figure out how it started.