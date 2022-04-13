By: Michael Guise/KDKA-TV News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The latest mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper has Kenny Pickett staying in Pittsburgh.

The draft expert has Pickett falling to the Steelers at pick No. 20 in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. It is all part of his latest two-round mock draft released Wednesday.

“I’d feel much more comfortable taking Pickett here than I would in the top 10,” Kiper said.

During Pitt’s Pro Day last month, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, outgoing general manager Kevin Colbert, vice president Omar Khan and pro personnel coordinator Brandon Hunt were all in attendance. At the Senior Bowl in February, Pickett said the possibility of being drafted by the Steelers is “really unbelievable,” adding that Pittsburgh is his “second home.”

Pickett is projected to be a high first-round pick, and it would be a surprise if he is still around when the black and gold pick in Round 1 on April 28.

“If Pickett falls into the Steelers’ laps here, he’d be tough to pass up,” Kiper said.

Pickett, who finished third for the Heisman Trophy, threw for a team-record 4,319 yards passing and 42 passing touchdowns in his final season at Pitt. He also became the school’s all-time leader in completions, passing yards, total offense and passing touchdowns.

His final start was a win against Wake Forrest in the ACC Championship game.