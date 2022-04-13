By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A 15-year-old boy was shot in Stowe Township on Wednesday.READ MORE: Inspection At Pittsburgh Marriott Finds Violations After At Least 200 People Got Sick
The teenager and his brother where walking down the street when a group started shooting at them, KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso reports. The boys went to a house for help.
County homicide detectives said the call came in just before 4 p.m. for a shooting in the area of Ninth and Bennwood.READ MORE: 2 Duquesne Light Employees Shocked In McCandless, Taken To Hospital
Police said the boy was shot once in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.
Police sources said it appeared to be a targeted shooting. Witnesses told police they heard three to four rounds fired.MORE NEWS: Videos Show Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Stopped In Pittsburgh Before Attack
There’s been no word on any suspects.