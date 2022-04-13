CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you see a helicopter flying around the South Park Fairgrounds, don’t be alarmed!

It’s all part of a training exercise between the Allegheny County Police and the Justice Department.

As the exercise takes place, the fairgrounds will be closed to the public.

It will happen between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m.