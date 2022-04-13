PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid to even upper 70s.
We start off partly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms make their way through the region this afternoon as evening ahead of the warm front lifting through. It'll stay mild tonight with showers and lows around 60.
Showers will move out by tomorrow afternoon as a cold front exits and we will have gradual clearing through the rest of the day with highs in the mid-60s.
Friday will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies before showers arrive Saturday.
We turn a bit cooler for Easter Sunday but it’ll be dry with sunshine. Next week the cooler weather sticks around with a few showers.

