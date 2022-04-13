By: Heather Lang/KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is in custody after state police and other law enforcement surrounded a home in Washington County on Wednesday morning.

It happened in the area of Weirich Avenue and Mary Street in the City of Washington. Community Emergency Response Teams, or CERT teams, also rushed to the scene.

One person willingly came out of the home and spoke with state troopers. That person will not be facing charges, state police said.

A second person was holed up inside the home for about three hours. However, state police were able to get that person into custody just before noon. Law enforcement officials have not said if that person was armed.

This situation is now resolved. Please continue to stay away from the area as investigations are still be conducted. There is no public safety concern at this time. https://t.co/FVboT2hh17 — Trooper Forrest Allison (@PSPTroopBPIO) April 13, 2022

State police are asking people to avoid the area while they continue to investigate at the scene.

There is no public safety concern at this time, they said.

