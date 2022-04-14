CLICK HEREPrint out our Earth Day digital coloring book!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Bloomfield, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Starbucks

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Starbucks in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood has made history.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Cool And Sunshine Returns Through The Evening

The staff voted to become the first unionized Starbucks in Pennsylvania.

READ MORE: Norwin District Leaders And Superintendent Look To Start Bullying Prevention Program

The coffee shop is now joining 18 unionized locations across the country.

In a statement, management said they’re happy to carry the torch in Pittsburgh.

MORE NEWS: Saint Vincent College Responds To CPET Conference Speaker's Potentially Offensive Presentation

They considered the win on Wednesday as a win for baristas across the commonwealth.