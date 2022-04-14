PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former Westmoreland County dentist charged with killing his wife on an African safari will stand trial this summer.

Lawrence Rudolph of Three Rivers Dental Group will go on trial starting July 11. But in a surprising twist, he’ll stand trial alongside his alleged mistress.

The FBI accuses Rudolph of killing his wife, Bianca, while on a safari in Africa. His alleged mistress and former office manager, Lori Milliron, faces charges of lying to cover for him and giving him an ultimatum to leave his wife.

The judge decided that the facts of the case are similar for the two alleged lovers and called it “efficient” to combine the trials. He expects the trial to last three weeks and involve dozens of witnesses who can speak to what led to Bianca’s death.

Meanwhile, CBS’ “48 Hours” will air a special episode Saturday at 10 p.m. about the case called “Death on Safari.” It will feature members of the KDKA-TV news team who have been covering the story. Watch the full story Saturday at 10 p.m. on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.