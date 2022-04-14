By: Falicia Woody/KDKA-TV First Alert Meteorologist

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Temperatures this morning are starting off in the mid-60s, but we’ll dip down into the 50s by late morning.

Showers will last through the morning, then clear out by the afternoon. Skies will begin to part with the sunshine lasting through the evening.

Later this afternoon, we’ll rebound back to around 60° late afternoon.

Overnight, skies remain mostly clear with lows around 40°. Friday’s forecast is looking great with highs in the mid-60s and lots of sunshine!

Easter weekend is looking decent.

Saturday will feature a few showers with highs in the low 60s.

Sunday will be cooler with highs in the low 50s but dry skies.

So Easter Sunday is looking good for those egg hunts, but bring a jacket!

Next week will feature showers on Monday with highs stuck below average in the low 50s.

