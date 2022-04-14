By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A big investment is coming to the Keystone State.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Cool And Sunshine Returns Through The Evening
Google is investing more than $15 million in Pennsylvania this year, including expanding its office space in Bakery Square by one additional floor.READ MORE: Norwin District Leaders And Superintendent Look To Start Bullying Prevention Program
About 800 people work at Google’s Pittsburgh local offices.MORE NEWS: Saint Vincent College Responds To CPET Conference Speaker's Potentially Offensive Presentation
Mayor Ed Gainey said he is looking forward to partnering with them as they continue to provide digital resources to the community.