By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Elon Musk is once again attempting to buy Twitter.
In a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk has offered to buy the company for just over $54 per share in cash.
That comes to a total of $43 billion.
Earlier this month, Musk became the company’s biggest shareholder when he bought a 9-percent stake in the company.