NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – Norwin School District leaders are looking to start a new program that will have prevention and intervention strategies to fight bullying for all grade levels.

The program would consist of school staff and students to help develop the policy and program.

Employees would learn what signs to look for from a student that is being bullied so they can help prevent it.

They would also be able to open their doors to students who want to speak out against bullying.

There is some concern about the number of students who would actually seek out the help – as well as the $450,000 needed to help build the program.

However, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Taylor believes the investment is worth his students’ mental and physical health.

“I think there’s a perception that there are more fights than what is actually happening, so why is that?” Taylor asked. “When you looked at the perceived and the reality of altercations, the reason is social media. When we were growing up people weren’t taking video of a fight in the cafeteria or the bathroom and posting it for the whole world to see.”

This was just a working session so no action was taken but Taylor said he would like to see this done by next January, if possible.