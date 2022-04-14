CLICK HEREPrint out our Earth Day digital coloring book!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
By Jennifer Borrasso
Filed Under:Local TV, Perry Traditional Academy, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The principal of Perry Traditional Academy is on leave after breaking up a fight between students on a school bus.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a staff member was placed on administrative leave because of “staff actions while ending an altercation between students.”

READ MORE: Gov. Wolf Calls On State Lawmakers To Approve Plan To Use Pandemic Money For $2,000 Stimulus Checks

A source told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso the principal put a female student in a headlock while breaking up the fight. It’s unclear if that student was involved in the fight.

READ MORE: Lawrence Rudolph, Pittsburgh-Area Dentist Accused Of Killing Wife On Safari, Will Stand Trial This Summer

Because it was a personnel matter, Pittsburgh Public Schools had no further information.

MORE NEWS: City And County Team With Brother's Brother Foundation To Collect Hygiene Kits For Ukrainians

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso will have more details on this breaking story.

Jennifer Borrasso