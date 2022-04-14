PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The principal of Perry Traditional Academy is on leave after breaking up a fight between students on a school bus.
A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a staff member was placed on administrative leave because of "staff actions while ending an altercation between students."
A source told KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso the principal put a female student in a headlock while breaking up the fight. It's unclear if that student was involved in the fight.
Because it was a personnel matter, Pittsburgh Public Schools had no further information.
