PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have reportedly locked up another of their younger talents.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds have agreed to a two-year deal that will keep Reynolds from arbitration.

Center fielder Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates are in agreement on a two-year contract to avoid arbitration, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. Reynolds, 27, is Super 2 eligible and thus won’t reach free agency until after the 2025 season. Deal covers 2022-23. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 14, 2022

Reynolds, who was acquired in 2018 from the San Francisco Giants as part of the Andrew McCutchen trade, has become one of the brighter stars for the club.

In the 2021 season, Reynolds hit 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, and compiled a .302 batting average. He has played the bulk of his Pirates career as a center fielder, and in 2021, had a .994 fielding percentage in the middle of the outfield.

Complete details of the trade have not yet been disclosed.

