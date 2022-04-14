CLICK HEREPrint out our Earth Day digital coloring book!
By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have reportedly locked up another of their younger talents.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds have agreed to a two-year deal that will keep Reynolds from arbitration.

Reynolds, who was acquired in 2018 from the San Francisco Giants as part of the Andrew McCutchen trade, has become one of the brighter stars for the club.

In the 2021 season, Reynolds hit 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, and compiled a .302 batting average. He has played the bulk of his Pirates career as a center fielder, and in 2021, had a .994 fielding percentage in the middle of the outfield.

Complete details of the trade have not yet been disclosed.

