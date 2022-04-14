By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
LATROBE (KDKA) – Saint Vincent College is responding to outrage sparked by a CPET conference speaker at the school last week.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Cool And Sunshine Returns Through The Evening
Many found themselves upset by the content of a presentation titled “Only Black Lives Matter: Racial Hysteria in Contemporary America” by Dr. David Azerrad.READ MORE: Norwin District Leaders And Superintendent Look To Start Bullying Prevention Program
In a statement, the conference’s co-director said “Saint Vincent does not endorse the promulgation of any point of view which may be interpreted as a form of invidious discrimination.”MORE NEWS: WATCH: Hays Bald Eagles Protect Eaglets From Intruder
He went on to say the examples used during the lecture, including those which downplayed and minimized the role of several highly-accomplished African Americans, were demeaning in many ways.