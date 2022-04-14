By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are searching for a missing 67-year-old man.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory – Vengano County: PSP Franklin is searching for Timothy RADABAUGH, 67 years of age. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/aOVGvFTZna
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 15, 2022
Timothy Radabaugh, of Venango County, was last seen on foot near the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca on Thursday around 8:30 p.m.
Police said to call 911 if you see him.