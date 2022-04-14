CLICK HEREPrint out our Earth Day digital coloring book!
Venango County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police are searching for a missing 67-year-old man.

(Photo Credit: State police)

Timothy Radabaugh, of Venango County, was last seen on foot near the UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca on Thursday around 8:30 p.m.

Police said to call 911 if you see him.