By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV

RURAL VALLEY, Pa. (KDKA) – A former Armstrong County high school softball coach has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

According to police, the victim was a freshman when Jane Woodside first befriended her. They say the pair even spent time together at each other’s homes. It wasn’t until Woodside expressed feelings for the victim that their physical relationship began.

“The allegation was that a former coach had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old back in 2018,” said state Trooper Matthew Norris.

Woodson, 29, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with the former student and player.

Woodside was an assistant softball coach at West Shamokin High School in Armstrong County at the time of the alleged assault.

“It took place over a six-week, two-month period, so it happened more than once,” Norris said.

Norris said he interviewed the victim, who confirmed she and Woodside had sex at least twice in the victim’s Plumcreek Township home.

She said they tried to hide the relationship from her mother because of her age and the nature of their relationship.

The victim even gave investigators text messages between her and Woodside where Woodside said she hoped the victim wouldn’t share details and would deny what happened between them.

“These are very serious allegations against her and she is someone that the community entrusts with their children,” Norris said.

Most recently, Woodside has been a special education teacher at Armstrong Junior/Senior High School since the 2018-19 school year. Woodside stopped coaching softball for the district in 2020.

In a statement to KDKA, the Armstrong School District said in part:

“Woodside was immediately placed on administrative leave the same day. On March 24, 2022 Woodside resigned her position with the Armstrong School District.”

Woodside is facing a slew of charges including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and statutory sexual assault, among other related charges.

She is currently out on bond awaiting her preliminary hearing.