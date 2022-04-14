By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The head of the West Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League is resigning.READ MORE: Fleas, Ticks, Mosquitos: A Real Bother As Spring Approaches
Amy Scheuneman is stepping down from her position as executive director.
Scheuneman told KDKA’s John Shumway that she will remain in her position until the end of spring sports and then will leave at the end of May.READ MORE: Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter For $43 Billion
She has been part of the WPIAL for 16 years.
Scheuneman added that an announcement about her new job will come on Monday.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures Cool And Sunshine Returns Through The Evening
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details