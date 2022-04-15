CLICK HEREPrint out our Earth Day digital coloring book!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than a million hot glue guns are now on the recall list.

The glue guns were sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and they can pose a fire hazard.

Incidents of the guns short-circuiting and smoking have been reported.

No injuries were sustained in any of those incidents.

The “Crafters Square Hot Melt Mini Glue Gun” was sold at Dollar Tree, Dollar Bill$, Dollar Express, Greenbacks, Only One $1, and Deal$ stores across the U.S. from December 2007 through March 2008.

You can learn more about the next steps and returns on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website at this link.