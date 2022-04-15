Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Buzz

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Buzz! A 10-year-old boy who is looking for a special home where he can enjoy his golden years. Buzz came to Animal Friends late last year after his owner passed away and since then our Medical team discovered a couple of health conditions that are all easily managed by medications. Buzz is one of Yana’s “Special” Felines which means his requested adoption donation has been underwritten and he will be sent home with an individualized starter kit of supplies and other support based on his unique needs.

To find out more about how to adopt Buzz, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Coconut & Ryder

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Coconut (Coco) is female and her son is Ryder. Their owner passed away so they are looking for another loving home where they can hang out together. They are a bonded pair and must be adopted together.

As of Jan. 2022 Coconut is approx. 8-years-old. She is sweet and lovable. She prefers a harness over a collar.

As of Jan. 2022 Ryder is approx. 6-years-old. Ryder must have a no slip collar…..NO HARNESS as he wiggles his way out.

Both are potty trained on artificial turf/pee pads. Both do well on car rides, have been around dogs and cats and children (older teenagers). However, Ryder can be snippy at times until he knows you. And even then protective of Coco. He does best in quieter situations.

To find out more about how to adopt Coco and Ryder, visit this link!

BONUS PETS:

Sox the cat

Gabby the dog

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24