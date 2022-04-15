By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mayor Ed Gainey and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald have announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

The mayor is currently in isolation at his home and is experiencing only “minor” symptoms, according to a release provided by the mayor’s office.

He will fulfill his duties at home while under isolation.

Mayor Gainey is fully vaccinated as well as boosted.

“I’m thankful for the protection provided by the vaccine and boosters and I hope my diagnosis can serve as a reminder to all of us to remain vigilant in the face of the ongoing pandemic,” he said in a release.

Fitzgerald meanwhile was exposed to the COVID and took a rapid test.

“I was notified late last night that I was exposed to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” Fitzgerald said in a statement. “I took a rapid test that came back positive. I’m not experiencing any symptoms and am feeling fine.”

He added that he will receive additional testing as part of the vaccine trial he is participating in at Pitt.

