PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The man accused of setting the fire that killed three Pittsburgh firefighters in 1995 may enter a plea deal, according to the Trib.

It’s been 27 years since three Pittsburgh firefighters died in a house fire in the East Hills. Thomas Brooks, Patricia Conroy and Marc Kolenda were trapped inside a burning home on Bricelyn Street and died on Valentine’s Day, 1995.

Greg Brown was convicted of setting that fire, but his conviction was vacated because of misconduct by prosecutors.

The Trib is reporting Greg Brown is expected to enter an Alford plea this summer.

Brown was 17 when the fire broke out at his home in East Hills. Three firefighters were killed when a stairwell in the home collapsed.

Even though Brown has been released from prison, there’s still a federal case against him.

The Alford plea is not an admission of guilt. In some criminal court cases, these will be entered in the defendant’s best interest, commonly because the defendant acknowledges –- while still maintaining their innocence — that there’s enough evidence to possibly convict, and the plea will help minimize any criminal penalties.

According to the Trib, the plea and sentencing hearing is supposed to be happening June 8.