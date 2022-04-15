By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mayor Ed Gainey has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
The mayor is currently in isolation at his home and is experiencing only “minor” symptoms, according to a release provided by the mayor’s office.
He will fulfill his duties at home while under isolation.
Mayor Gainey is fully vaccinated as well as boosted.
"I'm thankful for the protection provided by the vaccine and boosters and I hope my diagnosis can serve as a reminder to all of us to remain vigilant in the face of the ongoing pandemic," he said in a release.
