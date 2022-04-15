By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Check your medicine cabinet: Hempvana pain relief products and Rae wellness prenatal and immunity supplements are being recalled.
Hempvana pain relief products are under a recall because of packaging. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the creams contain lidocain and need to be in a child-resistant container.
Rae wellness prenatal and immunity supplements are also being recalled for packaging concerns.
The commission says if you have either product, they should be moved to a place where a child cannot access them.