By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Check your medicine cabinet: Hempvana pain relief products and Rae wellness prenatal and immunity supplements are being recalled.

Hempvana pain relief products are under a recall because of packaging. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the creams contain lidocain and need to be in a child-resistant container.

Rae wellness prenatal and immunity supplements are also being recalled for packaging concerns.

The commission says if you have either product, they should be moved to a place where a child cannot access them.