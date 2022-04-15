PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today will be beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70. Enjoy it because cooler weather is taking over tomorrow through Tuesday.

Alert: None

Aware: Windy today with gusts near 30 mph

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

It’ll be windy for Good Friday with gusts around 30 mph. Saturday we wake up to rain showers and lows near 60 and temperatures fall through the day.

A Wind Advisory is in effect beginning at 1 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. so make sure to secure any loose items you have outside!

Grab the umbrella because rain showers will be around with a heavy downpour possible for some tomorrow morning. Temperatures fall through the day and that leaves us with a colder Easter morning with lows near freezing and a chilly day with highs near 50. The good thing is it’ll be dry with sunshine but you’ll need the heavy jacket for any Easter egg hunts.

Next week things get interesting as it stays chilly. Monday evening there’s a chance for snow showers to mix with rain and that looks to continue for Tuesday morning.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.