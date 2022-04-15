STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Terry Smith has come a long way from his days as head coach of Gateway High School. The Monroeville native is now the associate head coach at Penn State University. Smith left Gateway for Temple University for one year before James Franklin hired him eight years ago as part of his original coaching staff.

“I’m very blessed to be in this position,” Smith said. “I’m happy that coach Franklin thought of me to bring me in eight years ago and we’ve had a great ride.”

Smith views himself as more than just a coach. He’s a mentor to kids and wants to teach them about life after football.

“I think it’s more of my calling,” Smith said. “People always ask ‘Why don’t you go to the pros?’ At the pro level, you’re dealing with grown men with families but at this level, you can still make an impact. You can still change the direction of a kid’s life.”

Smith proved himself at Penn State and rose the coaching ladder. He would like to see other minorities get those opportunities in college football and in the NFL.

“We need more of it, to be honest,” Smith said. “When you look at how many head coaches there are in the NFL, there’s not enough. When you look at how many head coaches there are in college football, there’s not enough. It’s a great thing that the NFL is doing, making that push, but we need to stand behind it and make sure that it’s not ‘fluff’ but it has substance.”

Smith has been a head coach at the high school level and has been an assistant in college but he’s not ruling out being a head coach again if the right opportunity came along.

“I’m very happy with my career,” Smith said. “I was a head coach for 11 years so I tasted that seat, I know what it feels like. All I know is Penn State and I love this place. If an opportunity presented itself I would look at it but I’m very happy here.”