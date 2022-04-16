By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Easter weekend is also known as a great time to give back.
On Saturday, local motorcycle clubs did just that.
Despite the rain, they still came out to deliver stuffed bunnies to UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital patients.
The “Bunny Run” is a fundraising campaign to help enhance patient experience and support employee education at the hospital.
The Bikers said holidays can be lonely for patients but the donated gifts go a long way to bring joy during difficult times.
"This is our way of letting children in various hospitals throughout Pittsburgh know that even though they're stuck in the hospital for Easter, somebody is still out there thinking about them," said Lew Thomas, President of the Steel City Vulcans. "This is our way of giving back."
This was the first year for the run but they hope it becomes an Easter tradition.