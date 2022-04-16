By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) — The Butler County Sheriff's Office is warning about a new text scam.
It involves receiving a weird text from someone claiming to be with the postal service or FedEx.
Investigators tell Butler Radio that scammers are sending text messages, claiming they have a package that can't be delivered until they update their personal information.
The text has a link to a website that looks like the Postal Service’s website.
But investigators say it is bogus.
And once you click that link, scammers are able to steal your data.