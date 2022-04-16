By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man was sent to the hospital, and another is in police custody after an overnight stabbing.READ MORE: 1 Man Dies After Shooting In Woods Run
Pittsburgh police say that they arrived at the 5500 block of Columbo Street for reports of a domestic incident.
READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Chill Sets In For Easter Weekend
Pittsburgh Police from Zone 5 responded to reports of a domestic incident in the 5500 block of Columbo St. Arriving units located a male victim with stab wounds to the abdomen and arm. He was transported to the hospital by medics.
Another male was arrested at the scene. pic.twitter.com/0UmdQAG3xs
— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 16, 2022
They found a man who had been stabbed in the abdomen and arm, and medics transported him to a local hospital.MORE NEWS: 1 Shot In Hill District
The suspect was arrested at the scene.