IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One man was sent to the hospital, and another is in police custody after an overnight stabbing.

READ MORE: 1 Man Dies After Shooting In Woods Run

Pittsburgh police say that they arrived at the 5500 block of Columbo Street for reports of a domestic incident.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Chill Sets In For Easter Weekend

They found a man who had been stabbed in the abdomen and arm, and medics transported him to a local hospital.

MORE NEWS: 1 Shot In Hill District

The suspect was arrested at the scene.