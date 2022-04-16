By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV
LATROBE (KDKA) – Folks in need got the chance to get free meals for Easter on Saturday in Latrobe.
About 240 meals were given out to community members in need at the Grace Bible Academy.
"There was a need in the community and we decided to come together to fill that need and provide to those that might not otherwise have a nice, home-cooked meal for the holidays," said Susan Patrick of the Make A Difference Group.
The group made sure the dinners had all the fixings: ham, pierogis, corn, bread, butter, and of course – cake for dessert!