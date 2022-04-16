By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Crews are battling flames that have engulfed several row houses in Marshall Township this morning.READ MORE: Wallethub: Pittsburgh Is The Best City To Celebrate Easter
The fire started on the deck of one of the houses on Marshall Heights Drive, according to dispatchers.
It was originally a one-alarm fire.
KDKA-TV viewer Michael O’Neil sent in pictures and video from the scene, showcasing the severity of the damage.READ MORE: Police Accuse Man Of Stealing Truck, Hitting Pedestrian
Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof, and the front porch of one of the houses was seriously impacted by smoke and flames.
There is no word about any injuries at this time.MORE NEWS: Kennywood Opens For 125th Season With New Entertainment, Improvements To Classic Rides
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details