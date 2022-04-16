By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — State police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a truck from a home overnight.
Police say 34-year-old Daniel DeBlasio went to a home on Spring Avenue and stole and older Ford pickup truck.
Police allege that he then drove around the block and hit a man, before running off.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, and DeBlasio was taken into custody.
The truck was returned to its owner.