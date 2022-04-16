IT'S HERE!Check Out Our Fish Fry Guide!
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, New Castle, State Police

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — State police arrested a man for allegedly stealing a truck from a home overnight.

READ MORE: Wallethub: Pittsburgh Is The Best City To Celebrate Easter

Police say 34-year-old Daniel DeBlasio went to a home on Spring Avenue and stole and older Ford pickup truck.

READ MORE: Kennywood Opens For 125th Season With New Entertainment, Improvements To Classic Rides

Police allege that he then drove around the block and hit a man, before running off.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, and DeBlasio was taken into custody.

MORE NEWS: 2-Alarm Fire Rapidly Spreads To Several Row House Units In Marshall Township

The truck was returned to its owner.