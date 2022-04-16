By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TRAFFORD (KDKA) — A team of federal investigators recently discovered that 46 workers were owed $383,183 in back wages and liquidated damages from their employer.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says that From the Heart Companion Service LLC denied the workers pay for hours of overtime, a violation of federal law.

The company had to pay workers in Erie, Greensburg, Trafford and Irwin nearly $200,000 to compensate for the damages.

Workers at the Hollidaysburg location did not experience any pay violations, according to investigators.

“Professional caregivers provide vital support and services to some of the most vulnerable populations. They must receive all of their rightfully earned wages,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. “The outcome of our investigations at From the Heart Companion Service LLC should remind other employers to review their pay practices to avoid costly penalties. We encourage them to contact the Wage and Hour Division with any questions, and to avoid compliance issues.”