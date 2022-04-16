By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – An altercation happened at a rally-justice walk for Jim Rogers in Wilkinsburg.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Area Motorcycle Groups Hold First Annual 'Bunny Run'
Protesters have told KDKA that Jim Rogers’ niece, Diamond, was speaking at the rally and that’s when they said police officers told them to disperse and get out of the street.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Easter Sunday Will Be Chilly But Dry
Diamond said no and that’s when protesters allege that police responded with “violence” and arrested two people.
Justice For Jim Rogers said in a statement provided to KDKA:
MORE NEWS: Residents Of Duquesne Neighborhood Shaken After Person Shot On Harden Avenue
“Anyone on the street walking with us who saw this incident can see the only ones who respond with violence are the police.”
We have reached out to police and are waiting for a response.