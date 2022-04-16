By: Erika Stanish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It seems like the violence just won’t stop, with various incidents over the past 24 hours.

The latest in Duquesne left one person in the hospital after they were shot in the leg.

Duquesne Police along with Allegheny County Police are investigating all up and down Harden Avenue.

Stray bullets hit a Jeep, shattering the window, and also a truck across the street from the Jeep, flattening the tire.

It all happened just before 4 p.m. and at least 20 evidence markers could be seen up and down the street.

In addition to two vehicles being hit by stray bullets, another went through an awning on a home and landed right on someone’s front porch.

A neighbor said it’s normally a quiet neighborhood, saying he’s lived there more than 30 years and has never seen anything like this happen.

He and several others are shaken up and hope it doesn’t lead to more.

Residents say they saw one person running from the scene and police say a suspect is known, but no arrests have been made.

