By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two men are in critical condition and a third is in stable condition after they were shot on Saturday afternoon.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2:30 p.m., police responded to a call of two people who had been shot in the 600 block of Singer Place.

Once they arrived, they found two men inside a home who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A third man had taken himself to the hospital and also had suffered a gunshot wound, he is in stable condition.

One person was taken into custody for questioning, but police continue to investigate.

