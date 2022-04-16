By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two men are in critical condition and a third is in stable condition after they were shot on Saturday afternoon.
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 2:30 p.m., police responded to a call of two people who had been shot in the 600 block of Singer Place.
Once they arrived, they found two men inside a home who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A third man had taken himself to the hospital and also had suffered a gunshot wound, he is in stable condition.
One person was taken into custody for questioning, but police continue to investigate.
