By: Erika Stanish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s been a violent weekend as police have been called to multiple shootings across the city.

In less than 24 hours, five people have been shot, one fatally, in three different incidents.

All three are being investigated by Allegheny County Police, including the most recent which took place in Duquesne.

Residents there are still wrapping their heads around what happened.

“It was like someone lit off a bunch of firecrackers,” said Brian Krasman.

“It’s scary,” added Alexis Smith.

Residents in Duquesne are on high alert after the gunfire rang out on Saturday afternoon, leaving shell casings scattered across Harden Avenue.

“I looked out the window and saw a guy holding a gun and I told everyone in the house to get away from the windows,” Krasman said.

Police have said one person was shot in the leg and stray bullets hit a house and two cars, shattering a window.

“It’s just one after the other,” said Smith.

Two hours earlier, in the East Hills, police said two men were found in a home on Singer Place with gunshot wounds.

A third person, likely connected, showed up at the hospital on their own, also with a gunshot wound.

County police have said they are also investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight when they saw a victim in the backseat of an SUV before it took off from the scene.

They later identified the man as 31-year-old Donald Hammond who later died at a local hospital.

Three men have been taken into custody for that shooting.

“It’s much more violent than it was when I grew up here,” Smith said.

Some say the violence has only gotten worse over the years.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Krasman said. “Yeah, it’s a little terrifying.”

Another neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said they’re worried about how crime and violence escalate and hopes a stop can be put to it.