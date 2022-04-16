By: KDKA-TV News Staff/em>

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Good news for Pittsburghers who celebrate Easter: the city is the best place in the United States to enjoy the holiday, according to a new study published by Wallethub.

Pittsburgh ranked first out of 100 different cities across the country.

The study measured data from four categories: Easter Observers, Easter Traditions, Kids’ Easter and Easter Weather.

Pittsburgh ranked highly for both Easter Observers and Easter Traditions but less so for Kids’ Easter.

The city has many churches for Christians observing the holiday, ranking fifth among all 100 cities for most churches per capita.

Pittsburgh is also ideal for other traditions, like Easter chocolate.

Out of all the cities, it ranked fourth for the most candy and chocolate stores per capita.

And even though the weather outlook for this weekend may not be the best, there’s still plenty the city has to offer for those planning to celebrate.