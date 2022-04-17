UPDATES2 juveniles killed, others injured in mass shooting in Pittsburgh
CBS News PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:City of Duquesne Police, DeAsia Webb, Local TV, Missing Girl, Missing Person, Murrysville, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DUQUESNE (KDKA) – The public is being asked to help in the search for a missing 15-year-old from Murrysville.

READ MORE: Penn Hills Police Searching For Missing 56-Year-Old Man Larry Ellis

According to information provided by the City of Duquesne Police, 15-year-old DeAsia Webb was last seen just after midnight on April 14.

She is described as a 5’4″ 172 point girl.

READ MORE: Medical Examiner Called To Scene Of Vehicle Over A Bridge

She was dropped off at a friend’s house in Duquesne and her mother believes she could be in the McKeesport area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the City of Duquesne Police Department.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 2 Juveniles Dead, 13 Victims Injured

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details