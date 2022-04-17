By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE (KDKA) – The public is being asked to help in the search for a missing 15-year-old from Murrysville.Penn Hills Police Searching For Missing 56-Year-Old Man Larry Ellis
According to information provided by the City of Duquesne Police, 15-year-old DeAsia Webb was last seen just after midnight on April 14.
She is described as a 5’4″ 172 point girl.READ MORE: Medical Examiner Called To Scene Of Vehicle Over A Bridge
She was dropped off at a friend’s house in Duquesne and her mother believes she could be in the McKeesport area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the City of Duquesne Police Department.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 2 Juveniles Dead, 13 Victims Injured
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details