EAST ALLEGHENY (KDKA) — People are still trying to wrap their heads around what happened inside an Airbnb where 2 juveniles were killed and 13 others injured.

According to neighbors, there could have been more injuries.

Stephan Long said he learned of the shooting this morning. He owes the unit below where the shooting happened. He’s owned it for about eight months.

“The greater loss is to all the families who had their children hurt in that situation,” Long said.

He showed just how many shots came into his apartment. Bullets riddled both the bedrooms downstairs form the party upstairs. His door was kicked in and blasted off the lock.

“It’s not just in the front of the property. They’re in the back also, wherever they were shooting from, there was bullets everywhere. If you look down there’s still a bullet on the ground,” Long said showing KDKA around the apartment.

A family with children from Charlotte was staying in the unit. They had been in town for the holiday since Wednesday. They told us off camera that the music started shaking the walls. At that point, they decided to leave at 11:30 last night. Police said the shooting was around 12:30.

“It’s possible you could have had more victims,” Long told KDKA.

According to Mitchell Wilston, who lives a couple doors down, police were at the building earlier that night. He thought that would end the party.

“The police had been here beforehand. If it was unable to be prevented beforehand with police being here at midnight. Then what can prevent that,” Wilston said.

He said there are people staying there all the time, but there’s never been an issue. Even this morning, the sights from last night are still impactful.

“I’m literally taking my wife’s car to the car wash to wash blood off of it. There’s no processing that,” Wilston said.

Several cars parked across the street were hit with gunfire. Police said at least 50 shots were fired.

Long has started a fundraiser to help the victims of the tragedy.

