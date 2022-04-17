By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Gunfire unfolded at a house party full of minors early on Easter morning, leaving two teenagers dead and eight others injured.

“We heard tons of gunshots, it was super, super loud and it was shocking to hear,” said Pheri Faulkner.

Faulkner lives just a few doors down from where police say about 50 rounds were fired inside of the Airbnb on Suismon Street around 12:30 a.m. on Easter morning.

Flowers now lay on the doorstep of the home where two teenagers were killed and eight others were shot.

“We immediately knew it was gunshots,” Faulkner said. “Our first thought was call the police because we didn’t know if anybody got hit. There were just so many gunshots there was no way anybody didn’t get hurt and with all the people running around and screaming and everything it was just scary.”

Police said they received several ShotSpotter alerts just before 12:30 and once officers arrived, shots were still being fired and people scrambled to get out of the home and away from the scene.

Some of those even jumped from windows.

A man who lives just 100 feet away said he had to wash blood off of his wife’s car this morning.

“To look at it and there’s blood on the second-floor window that is really, really messed up,” Mitchell Winston said. “This is stuff you don’t expect to see in your neighborhood. It’s messed up. It’s really scary.”

At this hour, the killers are still on the loose and police are asking for witnesses to come forward, asking for pictures and video.

Meanwhile, the victims, both 17-years-old, were identified as Matthew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown.

Finding out who took the life of two young men is their top priority.

“I can’t even imagine. They’re so young and for it to happen on a holiday weekend it’s just really sad.”