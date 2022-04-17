By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – The search is on for a missing 56-year-old man in Penn Hills.

According to Penn Hills Police, Larry Ellis was last seen at 1 a.m. on April 17 on Dodge Road in Penn Hills.

He’s described as a 6’1″, 250 pounds, Black man with gray facial hair.

Ellis walks with a cane and drags his left leg.

He also suffers from onset dementia, and seizures, and is at high risk for strokes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark blue suit with a blue fedora.

His cell phone pinged at the Douglas Plaza Apartments in Wilkinsburg but it’s unknown where he is now.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Penn Hills Police.