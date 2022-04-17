By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – The search is on for a missing 56-year-old man in Penn Hills.Medical Examiner Called To Scene Of Vehicle Over A Bridge
According to Penn Hills Police, Larry Ellis was last seen at 1 a.m. on April 17 on Dodge Road in Penn Hills.
He’s described as a 6’1″, 250 pounds, Black man with gray facial hair.
Ellis walks with a cane and drags his left leg.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: 2 Juveniles Dead, 13 Victims Injured
He also suffers from onset dementia, and seizures, and is at high risk for strokes.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark blue suit with a blue fedora.
His cell phone pinged at the Douglas Plaza Apartments in Wilkinsburg but it’s unknown where he is now.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Airbnb Issues 'Lifetime Ban' Against Person Who Booked Property
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Penn Hills Police.