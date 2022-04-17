By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — April is National Minority Health Month.
It aims to raise awareness about health disparities that impact racial and ethnic minority groups.
On Saturday, local health professionals offered free health counseling and health screenings to people on the North Side.
They are hoping to expose the community to more health resources.
Organizers say a lot of minorities did not get the treatment they needed during the pandemic because they did not have access to telehealth.
“We want to make a difference with this digital divide by showing our people how to use telemedicine as well as other resources that are available to them,” said Jerry Ann Allen – President and Founder of Allen Place Community Services.
COVID-19 vaccines were given out on site.
There were also free fruits and vegetables, games, music and exercise routines to promote healthy habits.