Social media video shows the chaotic scene as partygoers fled the Airbnb property in East Allegheny
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — A deadly mass shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side killed 2 juveniles and left 9 others injured.

The gunman is still on the run, police say, after bullets flew at an underage party involving 200 people near an AirBnb property around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Suismon Street.

UPDATE 8:43 a.m. — Pittburgh police will hold a press conference at noon with updates on the case. We will be streaming it live here on CBS News Pittsburgh

An investigation revealed around 50 shots were fired inside the property.

Pittsburgh police added people inside were jumping out windows to escape the violence and suffered additional injuries, such as broken bones and cuts. Shots also were fired outside the property.

A video from social media showed people screaming and running from multiple rounds being fired.

Shots were still being fired in the area, and young people were fleeing as officers arrived at the scene.

Victims showed up to local hospitals both with the help of medics and by private means.

Both juveniles who died were male, police say, but their identities have not yet been released.

(Story continues below the tweet)

Police wrapped up their investigation at the property at about 7 a.m.

Windows from cars parked just across the street were shattered.

Police are investigating this as eight different crime scenes.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at (412) 323-7161.

