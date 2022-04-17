PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says that he believes there were multiple shooters involved in the mass shooting in East Allegheny.

Police are asking anyone who has any videos or photos of the shooting or any information to contact them.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Overnight, 2 juveniles died, and 8 victims were injured by gunshots at a party in East Allegheny.

The shooters started firing off rounds around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say their investigation has revealed a fight happened just before shots rang out.

Five other people were injured while escaping from the party.

Police previously mentioned that partygoers had to jump from windows and frantically flee the building to escape the violence.

Mostly juveniles were at the party.

WHO ARE THE SUSPECTS?

Pittsburgh police are actively searching for suspects.

At the press conference, police did not have any names of suspects responsible for the shooting.

They asked that the hundreds of people who were there to reach out to them with any details.

CONTINUE WATCHING THE PRESS CONFERENCE ABOVE IN OUR LIVE PLAYER OR HERE ON CBS NEWS PITTSBURGH.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details