PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cold Easter morning with lows around freezing and a few light snow showers north.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

We will see sunshine and highs nearing 50. With the high sun angle and above freezing ground temperatures little to no accumulation is expected.

That’s going to be the same for Monday night into Tuesday as rain and snow move in.

April 21st last year we had 1.6″ of snow to put in perspective that we can get snow in April.

An area of low pressure tomorrow morning and afternoon will bring us just that but also rain mixing in.

Some places in the Laurels could see sleet and even a brief period of freezing rain. There is still uncertainty because timing and just a degree or so matters.

There’s a better chance for snow to accumulate Monday evening and Tuesday morning a few light snow showers continuing.

By Wednesday we dry out with sunshine as high pressure builds in and we get back near average!

All eyes are pointing to the weekend where we are getting back to the 70s and even near 80 on Saturday with some sunshine!